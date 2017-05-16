If you’ve got a green thumb, raise it high! If you don’t, keep reading. Let’s get one thing straight: I think the plant lady is definitely the new cat lady. Also, when did we all become so utterly obsessed with our plants!? Not complaining. #iloveplants. First […]
Do It Yo-Self: Log End Tables
If you’re anything like me, you’re obsessed with Fixer Upper. Who doesn’t love Jo and Chip!? Well, prior to my love of that adorable show came my personal hobby of re-doing furniture. I’ve always had a love for updating pieces that had seen better days […]
Goodnight Moon, Hello Sun: Manta Collection
Floral Midi: Thrifted | Moonrise Tee: Manta Collection | Slides: Deux Mains TGIFS: Thank Goodness It’s Finally Sunny! Apparently Seattle decided to have a gloom streak for about the past five months. #notcool Luckily, the sun has happily decided to show it’s face on the regular […]
My Everything Bag: Mamuye Tote
Beeeeep. Alarm goes off. Running late, again. Brush teeth. Throw hair in a top knot. Floral blouse with simple jeans. Hop into the kitchen. Pack a quick lunch. Throw it in some miscellaneous paper bag with handles. Fill up the water bottle. Pour coffee in […]
Places & Playlists: Montana
Howdy! Hey! Phew! About a week and half ago, we ventured out to visit my parents in their new home state of Montana. Long story short, they left the city and corporate life to pursue a new season that brought them joy. They currently work […]
Adventures in Ubud
A tropical vacation has been a dream of mine for years. Financially, it was never quite achievable and, therefore, was consistently placed on the back burner of agendas. Nevertheless, my desire for such an adventure never faltered. I knew one day I would have the […]
Secondhand Sundays: Florals & Denim
Blouse & Jeans: UXC Tacoma | Shoes: Secondhand gift from my MIL 🙂 Happy Sunday, everyone! Spring is in the air and though Seattle is clearly not aware (hello rain and gloomy clouds), my love of florals is blooming anyway. Secondhand shopping has got to […]
The Battle: Insecurity
Insecurities. We all have them and we all love to hide them. A lens and editing features make insecurities a little less risky, right? Sadly, we’ve developed into a culture of effortless perfection. #iwokeuplikethis ring a bell? We’re constantly fed a tangle of images and […]
Designed to Empower: 31 Bits
Necklace: 31 Bits | Top & Jeans: Thrifted | Shoes: Matt & Nat About a month after graduating from college, I moved to Uganda to work for The African Hospitality Institute. This season of life stands to be one of the most healing, life giving, […]
My Perfect Shoe: Deux Mains
Ever tried to imagine the perfect shoe? Or rather, your perfect shoe? I realize I’m treading in opinionated waters, but really: when you imagine footwear that can carry you from day to night, from city to beach, from wrangling your kiddos to a date night […]
Start Small
Necklace: Mata Traders | Dress: Thrifted | Slides: Deux Mains Hey there and happy Monday! I’ve decided to do more outfit posts around here (awkward, nervous smile). I usually stick to outfit posts when showcasing ethical brands to keep the focus off me. If you […]
Keep It Simple
T-Shirt: My Sister Org | Jeans: Thrifted | Slides: Deux Mains Buuusy. It’s a word we love and hate all at once. Consistent commitments can be life giving! Overwhelming obligations are simply draining. Busy doesn’t always need to make you cringe, but time is valuable […]