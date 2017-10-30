A New Versatile: VETTA

All Photographs by Jon + Moch Photography

Capsule Wardrobes. A term originally coined by Anuschka Rees, later famed by the everyday style crush, Caroline Rector. Two simple words never before used together have now become foundational buzz words of the fashion community. Simply scroll through your Instagram feed for, oh, a few minutes, and you’re bound to find someone chiming in on why you should have a capsule, how to have a capsule, or possibly a few folks crashing down on this form of closet organization.

When I first started my journey into only wearing ethical garments, I started how everyone else does: slow and a little confused. Luckily, after diving into research and reading a plethora of blog posts on the subject, I determined that if I was going to be serious about shopping ethically, I actually needed to start small. As with any habit, starting in small increments over time helps create a lasting commitment. If you completely cut out sugar for a month, chances are you’ll be binge eating chocolate chip cookies by day five. For me, starting a capsule wardrobe was a way to ease into a more ethical wardrobe, using garments I already owned. After all: actually wearing the clothes in your closet is extremely sustainable.

I hung onto my capsule wardrobe commitment for a little over a year, swapping out a handful of carefully selected garments every three months. I scoured to find garments that could mix and match enough to not cause boredom, or worse: I have nothing to wear today syndrome. I eventually gave up on my capsule wardrobe experiment. Though it was fun for several seasons, I started to become more stressed by how limited I felt. Looking back, I also feel a strong culprit in my capsule wardrobe breakup was my lack of thoughtfulness in the garments I chose. Let me clarify: statement skirt, statement blouse, statement dress, and statement shoes don’t offer a lot of wiggle room in the area of versatility.

Now, I’m sure you’re curious: would I ever embark on a capsule wardrobe journey again? Actually, I would. Why you ask? One word: VETTA. I discovered VETTA about a year ago whilst aggressively Googling my way through aesthetically pleasing ethical garments. What stood out to me first about VETTA was quite honestly the visual quality of each garment I examined online. Either this brand had a gifted photographer or perhaps their garments were really just that nice.

Cara Bartlett, the mastermind behind this thoughtfully curated brand, was not a new name to me. Before stumbling upon VETTA, I read about Cara’s story in the book Slow Fashion by Safia Minney. Formerly an ethical blogger, Cara started like our little blog here: researching sustainable companies, reviewing garments, and sharing about brands that were doing things differently. Being the innovator she is, Cara took her passion for ethical style one step further by creating one of the most successful capsule wardrobe brands to date: VETTA.

Each seasonal collection from this brand is made up of only a handful of garments that were specifically designed to be worn a multitude of ways. In fact, with every VETTA collection, you can mix and match pieces to create at least 30 different looks. In my opinion, that’s genius. When I reached out to Cara and the VETTA team for a product review partnership, they actually asked me to review a garment from their original collection: The Culottes. High waist, wide leg, elastic back, loose fitting, detachable suspender straps, and available in the most perfect shade of olive? Is dream pant too strong of a description? I think I just found mine.

Ever since these culottes arrived, I have not stopped wearing them. As much as I knew they would be versatile, I’ve honestly been shocked at just how versatile they actually are. My favorite way to style them thus far is either with a white graphic tee and Veja tennis shoes or dressed up with a blouse and heeled boots. Contrary to what most would assume, the high waistline of these nostalgic bottoms is beautifully flattering. Because the culottes have a loose fit, I could easily argue that anyone would feel comfortable slipping on a pair for themselves.

Aesthetics, quality, and innovation. Check! What more could you want from a brand? Well, in our neck of the woods, the huge deciding factor in whether we’ll invest in or pass on a garment is how sustainable it is. Think VETTA passed? With flying colors.

“We’re committed to environmentally friendly fabrics and responsible factories. Our clothing is made in a family run factory in NYC. Our fabric is either deadstock (leftover fabric that we save from the landfill and give a new life) or sustainable (mostly Tencel, which is made from sustainably harvested wood pulp and processed in a closed looped system that recycles solvents – and it’s biodegradable). Yep, we geek out on this stuff. And we believe you don’t have to sacrifice sustainability for style.”

Whether you’re a capsule wardrobe addict or could never possibly shrink your closet to such minimal numbers, I think we can all agree that VETTA is doing something curiously unique. This brand sets a fair playing field to the arena of fashion: crafting garments that not only fit multiple body types, but that anyone can style a multitude of ways. It’s quality, beautiful, timeless style that’s attainable for everyone. If you’ve been curious about attempting a capsule wardrobe, long for more versatile, sustainable garments in your wardrobe, or you’re simply frustrated with your current style and desire a starting place, VETTA Capsule is what you’ve been dreaming of.

Note: Thank you, VETTA, for gifting me a pair of Olive Culottes for review. For the sake of transparency, we were not compensated for this post. As always, all thoughts and opinions are our own!