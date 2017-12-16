The Art of Slow, Responsible, Timeless Style: Two Fold Clothing

All Photos by Jon + Moch Photography

Growing up, I used to sew my own garments together on a whim. I would carefully lay out the fabric, eye-ball the shape I desired, and with shaky hands, cut out a template for my newest design. Next up, putting seams to my vision. I would inwardly applaud myself as I set up the thread and bobbin on my sewing machine at record speeds. After throwing in a few pins to hold my textiles in place, I’d stitch as straight as I could until my garment dreams felt complete. Trying on my creation, I was always left with gut wrenching disappointment: making clothing takes patience, technique, and accuracy. I left no time for such things.

Over the years, I’ll admit I’ve taken time to learn more about the art of sewing. I’ve also grown in the garden of patience. However, I would never admit to being a master in the art of crafting clothing. As I’m sure you’ve heard a time or two around this space, I originally studied fashion design in college, though quickly transferred to Global Development and Psychology when I couldn’t imagine having the boldness to take on the fashion industry, let alone the dedication and diligence it takes to turn ideas into clothing for real life.

With this history in mind, you can imagine my awe-filled reaction when I stumbled upon the ethical clothing brand Two Fold. With roots planted in Charlotte, North Carolina, the company is owned, designed, and sewn by Morgan Wagstaff. Quality made-to-order garments, crafted in-house, are released in small + thoughtful seasonal capsules twice a year. Slow, responsible, timeless style.

If you’re new around here, I’ve committed to wearing a dress every single day for the month of December. This choice is in collaboration with a powerful campaign called Dressember. In short, by wearing a dress everyday for one month, I’m sparking curiosity and starting conversations about one of the world’s deepest atrocities: modern-day slavery.

When I reached out to Two Fold to share about my involvement in this campaign, Morgan quickly inquired as to how she could support. She generously sent over the Reese Dress for me to style and layer during December and I could not be more grateful. Though the Reese Dress was originally released for Two Fold’s spring/summer 2017 capsule collection, it works beautifully for winter due to the quality cotton it’s made from.

“We worked with a talented local weaver to design the perfect fabric for the woven Reese top and dress. We decided on a slightly heavier weight cotton in a herringbone for the perfect coziness and softest hand. After selecting the fiber, colors, and pattern it is looped by hand, one thread at a time. Woven with a subtle herringbone pattern, this cotton fabric is incredibly soft and not too much drape for a better fitting shape. This fabric is beyond comfortable, and you may never want to take it off!”

Beyond ensuring ethical production standards and quality for each garment made, Two Fold strongly believes in helping those in need. They partner with 410 Bridge, an organization that goes into developing communities and helps to create programs that bring economic stability. “We aren’t just throwing funds at these communities and letting them fend for themselves, we are helping them thrive.”

The Reese Dress feels strong and bold, with a hint of femininity. I love the structure this dress gives, without clinging to the body. Because of the simplistic design, it’s also one of the most versatile dresses I’ve ever owned. For cold December days, I can effortlessly layer on sweaters and coats, changing the aesthetic in an instant. Knowing I can wear this dress through multiple seasons moved it into the closet essential category for me.

Whether you’re taking part in Dressember or are simply looking for a stunning dress to accompany you through this holiday season (and beyond!), I couldn’t more highly recommend investing in a garment from Two Fold. Supporting small business owners, like Morgan, is the direction fashion is headed. Made-to-order, thoughtfully designed, and quality to the touch will always be in style.

Note: Thank you, Two Fold, for gifting me the Reese Dress for our Dressember campaign, as well as to review for this post. For the sake of transparency, we were not compensated for this post. As always, all thoughts and opinions are our own. Thanks for reading along!