Carry a Cause: Malia Designs

Reduce, reuse, recycle. Were we the only ones who grew up hearing those words on the regular? Seeing the recycling bin sorted and filled was no strange sight in our families. Nowadays, we are proud “up-cyclers” ourselves. We buy less, we buy better, and when it doubt, we buy secondhand and re-do. Whether it be mending or refashioning furniture, clothing, or household knick knacks, our natural instinct has always been comfortable with the three R’s.

When we were approached by Malia Designs to review one of their pieces, we instantly gravitated toward their Recycled Feed Bag Collection. I mean, come on: how much more creative and innovative can you get!? Malia Designs takes Vietnamese rice bags and re-purposes them into every type of carrying device you can dream up. Messenger bags, yoga bags, wallets, portfolios, diaper bags, day bags, cosmetic pouches, need I share more?

After perusing the website, we selected a piece we knew fit perfectly into our lifestyle: the Recycled Shopping Tote. We are on a journey of living a little more ethically in all areas of our lives. Part of this journey includes reducing the amount of waste we produce. We aren’t perfect and still have significant growth in this area, but have taken a lot of small steps toward zero-waste living. One of the easiest ways to cut down on your waste is to bring your own bag when shopping! We are huge fruit + veggie lovers over here (give us all the avocados!) Understandably, this means trucking home large quantities of produce.

What we love about our Recycled Shopping Tote is its flexibility. It’s thin design allows it to fold up and fit inside a purse while shopping. However, don’t let its appearance fool you: this bag is incredibly sturdy and can easily hold whatever load you pile inside.

Think that this tote’s impact stops at just recycling and reusing? Incredibly, these bags create more hope than one would imagine. Each Malia Designs product is handcrafted by the disabled or at-risk women in Cambodia facing uncertain employment. Often times, these individuals are pulled into human trafficking due to lack of job security in Southeast Asia. Malia Designs is working to increase economic opportunity for individuals in the most affected areas and also donates toward organizations that are helping victims who’ve been pulled of modern day slavery. We wholeheartedly admire this multi focus mission: helping humans thrive through access to employment, fighting human trafficking and supporting those who’ve been abused by it, and reusing what others might deem as waste in order to leave a better footprint on our planet.

We realize that shopping more ethically can feel overwhelming, but we deeply believe it doesn’t have to be this way. Purchasing items that fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, such as a Reusable Shopping Tote, is an easy step into the world of ethical living. Don’t discredit yourself: even seemingly small choice add up to make great impact.

Note: Thank you, Malia Designs, for gifting us this Reusable Shopping Tote. For the sake of transparency, we were not compensated for this post. As always, all thoughts and opinions are our own!