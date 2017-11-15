Cozy Living, Thoughtful Giving: Thought Clothing

All Photos by Jon + Moch Photography

As I sit here clicking away at my keyboard, there’s a thunderstorm brewing outside; the wind is howling against our apartment and throwing branches to the streets below. Rain claps away at the windows. Perhaps it wants in. A constant drizzle is nothing new to locals: long-term Seattle dwellers know that a damp climate comes with the zip code.

Funny enough, if you happen to find yourself strolling through Seattle anytime between mid-October and April, you will have a heck of a time trying to find a true Seattleite sporting an umbrella. Hardly happens. Though not all of us were born into such a moist environment, most of have acclimated to the consistent rain and clouds. How? We may not be Norwegian, but I believe Seattle has embraced its own kind of koselig: a holiday-like coziness in spite of the cold and rain and long stretches of skyless gray. How do we make it through such seasons? Fireside glasses of wine, bundles of blankets, late-night dinner parties, curling up with a good book, and tight-knit communities of friendship. Whatever else suits your fancy is welcome!

But koselig would be lacking without something equally as cozy on your body. Imagine a heap of holiday cheer in shorts and a tank? That’s why I think there’s no better way to embrace the winter than friends, hot chocolate and a thick, knitted sweater. Sweaters like the ones I’m thinking of help keep the cold out, protecting your coziness from within.

The classic cable-knit sweaters that, nowadays, we see as “quintessential fall garments” have their origins in the Aran Islands of Ireland. If you ever live there, you’ll work outside on a farm or fish at sea. You’ll make wool sweaters to protect yourself from the wind and the waves of the salty Atlantic, which carry natural greases in their untreated state, making your sweaters water-resistant and heavy and warm. They are quintessentially Irish. And darn good quality, at that!

Apparently, the Aran-style sweater blew up in the U.S. in the 60’s thanks to the election of John F. Kennedy in 1960. There were photos of John and his younger brother Robert playing football in these sweaters in circulation at the time and, within a few years, the cable-knit style was trendy, especially among Irish-Americans (being that JFK’s ethnicity was Irish).

Fun history aside, I feel a quality sweater is worth the investment. Where to find a cozy knit made ethically these days? It’s no difficult endeavor. Our brand favorite around here for a multitude of garments? Thought.

In our first post on Thought, we wrote about their amazing fabrics and careful attention to every detail of the growing-making process. But their cotton is not the only thing they take seriously. Their policies regarding their workers is of equal, if not more, importance. Employment is never forced; choice always lies with the employee. Too, there are no children under 16 years old. The actual work space is safe and clean, enabling workers to do their jobs without worry of danger or harm. Lastly, Thought pays their employees living wages, for them and for their families. Uninterested in speed and trends, Thought has fixed its own path through the manic maze of fast fashion: a path made possible by care, intention, and simplicity.

As for what we’re actually wearing: The Edvard Jumper jumper, or what I would just call sweater, is my favorite right now. Crazy soft, perfectly-fitted, and knit for the rugged sailor between fishing trips, the Edvard Jumper in navy is a handsome addition for any man in the cooling months ahead. Wear it under a jean jacket or with a blazer for a casually dapper look. You could even cruise with it as is, like I did today, paired with black jeans and an undershirt. Basic and down-to-earth, what Thought is all about.

Em layered up in Thought’s Rosemoor Black Organic Coat: the perfect balance between cardigan and outerwear. It’s crafted from a combination of soft organic cotton and wool, sure to keep you warm (and dry!) through any adventure you embark on, even if just a little date night in town.

Whether you’re a Seattle native or London dweller, doused in rain or draped in chill, we can guarantee Thought has more than one ethically made layer you’ve been looking for. With the holidays just around the corner, we’re excited to share our discount code ADAYPACK10 for 10% off your entire order from now until November 30th, 2017. Cheers to cozy living and thoughtful giving!

Note: Thank you, Thought, for gifting us the Edvard Jumper and the Rosemoor Black Organic Coat to review for this post. For the sake of transparency, we were not compensated for this post. As always, all thoughts and opinions are our own. Thanks for reading along!