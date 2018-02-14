Finnish Fleece: The MyssyFarmi Farmesters Beanie

All Photographs by Jon + Moch Photography

This memory feels like it was just yesterday. Petite, awkward, and on my way to our church’s winter camp, I was layered in swishing snow pants and a coat too big for me. My gloves were essentially oven mitts. God only knows the time I spent struggling to zip my outerwear. And yet despite my nervousness (and bulky snow gear), I welcomed the friends and connections that were surely in store!

It must have been the third day of camp when we were all out exploring the retreat grounds. Our cabin leaders surrounded us like sheep dogs ready to corral any mischievousness or wanderers meandering off into the boundless blanket of snow. Within minutes, luck would have it: A snowball fight broke out. Oh, joy. Now, I’ve never considered myself to be much of an athlete. The thought of round objects being hurled toward my face at breakneck speeds has never been a huge interest of mine. Yet, with my middle school crushes joining in the battle, I knew I couldn’t sit this one out.

I was holding my own, dodging snowballs left and right (or rather, keeping to the sidelines and avoiding eye contact with the opposite team), when I heard that infamous playground warning from my teammates across the snowy battleground: “Look out!” Smack. A grapefruit-sized snowball clung to my ear. And oh, was I mortified.

Now, you may be wondering why I decided to spend some three paragraphs unveiling embarrassing moments of middle school yesteryears. Well, this unfortunate snowball collision started what I would call my long-term, serious relationship with winter hats. My ears would be protected from here on out.

Beanie. Toque. Knit Cap. Whatever name you know them best by, it’s obvious that winter hats sure do come in handy.

As I’ve grown older, my liking of knit caps has become a loving. What I used to wear as a simple ear-warming tool now must qualify in the categories of impeccable quality, heat retention, and aesthetically-pleasing if it will remain a staple in my wardrobe.

Though my beanie collection has increased over the years, I was surprised to find that my favorite knit caps were either purchased secondhand or from companies that I would not deem as “fully ethical.” I love my headful of hats and continue to wear them all often, but I wanted to add an ethically-made cap to my options. Where to find fully sustainable knitwear? This search brings us to Finland. A fine land.

MyssyFarmi believes things are better done slowly. And they sure know how to make wonderful things, so you’d better read on. This hand-knit, winter cap brand is based out of Poytya, Finland, and was started by the creative influence and knitting expertise of Janne Rauhansuu.

Janne spent his early days as an avid windsurfer. In fact, he competed professionally starting in high school and was rated among the top 10 windsurfers in the world! Sadly, in 2003, Janne was injured, which lead him to take over the family farm in Finland.

In search of fresh hobbies, Janne settled on skiing. And after a friend handmade him a beanie for his new adventures, Janne decided he’d make his own. Because why not? With the help of local grannies, unveiling the knit and pearl secrets, the first myssy (Finnish for “hat”) was born.

Nowadays, each Myssy is made of 100% traceable organic Finnsheep wool from Janne’s family farm. Each hat is hand-knit by myssmummots (local grannies), his wife Anna Rauhansuu, or Janne himself. It’s clear this family is passionate about crafting quality, sustainable and heirloom-inspired goods.

The beanies themselves, apart from being made by hand with love and care, are ideal for any and all chilly outdoor adventures: skiing, snowballing, ice blocking, you name it. The knits are beautiful, moving up and down the hat in simple vertical lines. They’ll shield your ears from hazardous flying snow and keep you looking amazing in the meantime. A beanie design that’s down-to-earth, farmy, and Finnish. Literally.

H I S & H E R S

Farmestesters Harvesteri in Forest Green & Farmesters Keskitalo in Nude

What do we find most innovative about MyssyFarmi? Easy: their holistic approach to sustainability. From organic farming and sheering, to thoughtful designs and crafting, MyssyFarmi refuses to follow the status quo. They’ve returned to the roots of quality over quantity and prove that long term success is homegrown.

Note: Thank you, MyssyFarmi, for gifting us the Farmesters Keskitalo and Harvesteri to review for this post. For the sake of transparency, we were not compensated for this post. As always, all thoughts and opinions are our own. Thanks for reading along!