Fresh Design, Modern Style: Mazí

Photos by Jon + Moch Photography and A Day Pack

If I could select a pair of earrings that perfectly embodied my ideal style, these would be it. From the shape to the hand-painted speckle detailing, the Horseshoe Drop Earrings by Mazí are the easiest, most versatile statement piece you could possibly own. At $68 a pair, they’re worth your attention too.

I came across Mazí (Greek for together) whilst scrolling the ‘ol Instagram one evening. I was immediately impressed by the attention to detail and modern styling designer and maker, Ashley Peters, puts forth into her work. Jewelry choices often blur together in likeness, but Ash’s hold their ground. I had a hunch something was different about this brand and it wasn’t just the brilliant aesthetic.

When I delved further into learning about Mazí, I discovered that Ashley is an artist at heart. Inspired by modern shapes and material simplicity, it’s no wonder I was quickly drawn to her work. Ash hand crafts each and every piece in her Chicago home studio. A nurse by day, Ash spends her down time “seeking to find and create beauty in the spaces I encounter.”

Beyond her obvious gift for jewelry design and making, Ash holds a deep passion for influencing world needs through her art. Instead of paraphrasing, I find Ashley’s own words beautiful and powerful and worth hearing:

“In August of 2016, I returned home from a month working in a refugee camp on a small Greek Island off of the coast of Turkey. While there, I met people from over 25 countries seeking refuge from war, political unrest, and lack of life-sustaining resources. This experience in Greece left me overwhelmed by the stories I’d heard, the things I’d seen, and the unbelievable need that currently exists in our world. It blew my mind to glimpse the complexity of the current crisis, and to witness the need, the courage, and the resilience of those whose life experience was so different than my own. I returned home compelled to step into the struggle with them, but recognizing that a lasting difference cannot be accomplished alone. Mazí is the Greek word meaning together.

Mazí exists to partner together with organizations working to address critical human needs around the world. For this collection, I’m raising support for Team World Vision and clean water in Africa. Lack of access to clean water currently affects hundreds of millions of people. Every day, communities, families, grown-ups and children have to walk miles and miles to get water that isn’t even safe to drink. This reality impacts everything… from health and education, to opportunity and survival. World Vision works to bring clean water directly to these communities and individuals, changing their lives forever.

For this collection, 25% of all profits from Mazí will go towards this effort. I am so excited to use these pieces to contribute to making a sustainable and lasting difference in the lives of so many. To partner and say that those in need are not alone, that we are with them, that we are together.”

Expressing ourselves can happen in a variety of ways. For some, we share our personality through intricately blending flavors into the most aromatic dishes. For others, paint on canvas does the trick. Music is easily an arena drenched in self expression and mood. Several, like myself, enjoy expression via pen on paper (or rather, fingers clicking away on the keyboard). For Ash, self expression pours onto every hand-molded shape and style she crafts through Mazí. Did I mention she hand paints every single fleck on her speckled pieces? Her dedication to fresh, original designs paired with generosity toward world issues is the direction and passion we hope to see more brands uncover.

If you love the Horseshoe Drop Earrings as much as I do, head on over to our Instagram to win a pair for yourself! In the spirit of giving, they would easily make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, too.

Note: Thank you, Mazi, for gifting us a pair or Horseshoe Drop Earrings to review for this post (along with an additional pair of half moon studs for the heck of it!) For the sake of transparency, we were not compensated for this post. As always, all thoughts and opinions are our own. Thank you for reading along!