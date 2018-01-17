Hats Off to Fresh Style: The Muted Color Pop Fedora by Equal Uprise

All Photos by Jon + Moch Photography

I’ve always been a wearer of many hats. A wife, a daughter, a sister, a teacher, a friend, a youth pastor, a blogger, and now a florist.

These aside, I do enjoy wearing hats in the literal sense too! A bright red beanie, a simple tan fedora. Count me in for a unique look that solves bed head in no time flat.

After purchasing from Equal Uprise previously, I reached out to Denise to inquire about a little collaboration. Her recommendation? The Round Top Fedora in a soft, sage tone. A pale hue, yet color nonetheless! I was game.

When the fedora arrived, I actually struggled with how to style it. My other fedoras are earthy, neutral tones. This one was colorful, though muted. Should I style this hat as a color-pop piece or a neutral?

After extensive internal dialogue, I kept my look below the hat monochromatic, helping my new fedora stand out just enough to catch the eye. Black knotted overalls from IMBY and a thrifted, fitted turtleneck kept the look simple and clean yet true to my style. Colorful minimalism.

Equal Uprise is a curated online marketplace of hand-crafted objects for the modern dweller and accessories for everyday life. When I asked Denise to share her story – the heart and soul behind her brand – she eagerly expressed the following:

“It all started because having grown up in Ecuador, I’ve seen first hand the abundant talent found in their artisan communities and I also know how hard it is for them to connect to conscious consumers around the world. Without a platform that connects their craft to the right consumers, their craftsmanship and way of life becomes obsolete and many makers are forced to take jobs in construction or other fields that don’t offer consistent work or financial stability. The majority of artisan communities where our goods are made have been creating the same artisanal goods for many generations. They are an essential part of their identity and heritage. A lot of them use production methods that are not only ethical for the makers, but gentle on the earth – making use of local natural fibers, dyes, and leather that’s sourced out of the meat industry. I believe that this way of production and consumerism is one of many responsible + sustainable ways to consume with the longevity of our earth in mind. I’m incredibly proud of the team of makers that fill our shop with goods, we’re a dedicated bunch that enjoys coming out with new designs that offer a lot of versatility so they can be enjoyed for many years!”

Through creating a platform in which raw talent can be cultivated and displayed in a fresh market, Denise is taking a long-term stand against poverty: providing job security while encouraging – and strengthening – artisans in their passion, their craft. Been intrigued by the look of a color-pop hat? Intimidated to give it a try? Equal Uprise’s Pale Green Round Top Fedora is a wonderful place to start. Nothing too bright or too bold. This beautiful sage tone could just as easily be styled as a neutral, making it safe territory for those of you wanting to play with more color in your wardrobe without going overboard.

Note: Thank you, Equal Uprise, for gifting us this Pale Green Round Top Fedora to review for this post. For the sake of transparency, we were not compensated for this post. As always, all thoughts and opinions are our own! Thanks for reading along!