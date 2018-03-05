From Hike to Date Night: Versatility of Pistol Lake

All Photos by Jon + Moch Photography

When I was four years old my parents and I moved up the west coast from southern California (where I was born) to a unique little spot way out in the boondocks of Washington. A town called Eatonville. It’s a sleepy pit stop on your way to Mount Rainier. But we were outside town a bit, nestled within 500 acres of a wilderness camp called Camp Arnold. My dad worked for The Salvation Army, which to the surprise of many is more than a chain of thrift stores with a weird name. The Salvation Army owns several nature camps along the west coast and hosts all kinds of groups for all kinds of reasons. My dad helped take care of this massive sanctuary of beauty and wild. It was my home until I was twelve.

Trees and cows and bugs. An old barn, overgrown trails and a lake. Raccoons and possums and all the elements of nature practically at my doorstep calling out to me, inviting me into its uncharted territory. Early one winter morning, with snow on the ground, I glanced out the front window to find a herd of elk leaping over our chain-link fence and running through the yard. A stunning rush of movement and nature like I’ve never seen since. What serendipity.

Since the dawn of time, undomesticated wilderness has inspired the thoughts and creativity and lives of countless individuals. And yet, it seems, like today we are moving farther and farther away from nature’s untamed glory, finding comfort instead in cities and suburbia. Nothing wrong with this, so long, I suppose, as we are mindful to keep up our connection not with wifi but with the wild. It’s that Jack London impulse.

There’s a small team of entrepreneurs that have this same heartbeat for the outdoors. They’re crafting “athletic-fitting basics to last a lifetime,” in the words of William Sulinski, founder of mens activewear company Pistol Lake. William grew up in Maine and every summer would camp at Pistol Lake, drawn like I was by nature’s call to explore endlessly and sleep under the stars. For work, his family stitched shoes in local small-town factories. He was compelled by their craftsmanship to do likewise. Pistol Lake was born in 2012 with the intent of bringing back that signature American-made quality and manufacturing by brothers Will and James Sulinski and Andrew Kniesley.

Pistol Lake got off the ground with a couple shirt styles and a Kickstarter campaign. They spent some time testing fabrics and looking for fresh approaches. Eventually, they expanded their line with an innovative material they developed called Eudae, a crazy blend of eucalyptus pulp and recycled plastic bottles. No, I didn’t make that up. The dream was to make normal-looking shirts that performed like activewear. Shirts for gym and bar.

The dream is no longer stuck in the confines of mental abstraction. It’s real. And it’s here. Potentially in your wardrobe. The crew at PL sent me their One-Bag Henley, made of midweight eudae, the anti-stink, quick-drying, wrinkle-resistant, comfort-stretch material that is sustainable and ridiculously comfortable and versatile. When I told Emily that it was a workout shirt, she looked at me like “Huh?” It’s sleek and quality and date night material. No joke. Forget gym to bar, the One-Bag Henley is a shirt for workout to date night.

Honestly, it’s my favorite shirt. It isn’t only wonderfully comfy, the fit is supreme. I can be pretty picky. But this thing doesn’t have extra bagginess and it’s the perfect length. Classic, simple and stylish. And workoutable! That’s just cool.

The Minimalist Pullover Hoodie is also something quite special. Thicker and heavier than Eudae, Pistol Lake’s Eclon is a blend of Nylon, Polyester and Spandex. This hoodie is warm and amazing for working out, or adventuring around town knocking out errands from your to-do list. I’ve worn it running and in everyday life. It’s super unique. I’ve never had a hoodie like it!

We live in an age where our closets, drawers, and baskets are stuffed full, yet our adventures remain limited. With the demands of work outweighing our innate call to enjoy nature, it’s time our closets were more curated with versatility for spontaneous excursions.

For all of you folks who desire a small closet that can take you from hiking to dinner (with a wash in between, of course), Pistol Lake will be your new go to for classic, simple, adventurous style.

Note: Thank you, Pistol Lake, for gifting us the One Bag Henly and Minimalist Pullover Hoodie to review for this post. For the sake of transparency, we were not compensated for this post. As always, all thoughts and opinions are our own. Thanks for reading along!