Holly Jolly Jammies & Christmas Traditions

All Photos by Jon + Moch Photography

Traditions. We either love them or hate them. Some are hilarious and fun. Others make us scratch our heads and wonder where in the heck they came from. Nonetheless, they become the centerpiece of conversation at holiday gatherings and bring a sense of nostalgia to the Christmas season.

In my family, we couldn’t go a year without a few annual activities. Every Christmas, without fail, my mom would make cinnamon rolls for breakfast. The ooey-gooey goodness of a dessert masquerading as breakfast. Winning! Then we were only allowed to open one gift at a time, every 30 minutes, to ensure Christmas was drawn out for as long as possible. There was so much anticipation. Let’s cherish it bit by bit seemed to be the reasoning. Stockings were opened last on Christmas, a little treat to look forward to after presents had been devoured. But the most memorable tradition? Every Christmas Eve, we were given an early gift to open. Every time: a new pair of pajamas.

The more I share about this family tradition, the more I discover how common it is. Your family too!? Gifting some annual PJ’s is quite a practical way for parents to get their children a necessity without any grumbling (somehow opening anything near a Christmas tree instantly makes it magical!)

As we’ve grown older, this tradition has quieted down. From marriages, to celebrating the holidays with multiple families, to siblings living in different parts of the world, the PJ festivities have been muted. But this year? We were honored to keep the tradition alive and well with a little help from our friends over at Sudara.

Sudara is such a unique and powerful brand that has easily become a favorite around here (we may have chatted about them a time or two). This unique brand was started back in 2006 as an active fight against human trafficking. Shannon Keith, the founder, realized that women were being pulled into the cycle of modern-day slavery because they lacked an education, resources or the skills to, truly, have a choice. Rather than becoming hopeless for one of the world’s greatest crimes, Shannon put her conviction into action. She partnered with a sewing center in India and taught six women how to sew a pattern for loungewear pants she had lovingly named Punjammies. For every garment purchased through Sudara, a women is not only given immediate job security, but skill and purpose for her future beyond this brand.

Sudara generously gifted us each one pair of Punjammies for the holiday season. Seattle is frigid this time of year, so we dove straight for the flannel pairs: Em, the Rama Full and Nick, the Sharath. Whether you’re looking to start a new family Christmas tradition, are in need of some quality sleepwear, or desire to support a powerful brand fighting modern-day slavery, Sudara is what you’re after.

Note: Thank you, Sudara, for gifting us our pair of Punjammies to review for this holiday post. For the sake of transparency, we were not compensated for this review. As always, all thoughts and opinions are our own. Thanks for reading along!