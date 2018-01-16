A Little Tour: Our Ethical Apartment on a Budget

All Photos by Jon + Moch Photography home

[hōm] noun

the place where one lives permanently, especially as a member of a family or household

Wow. It has been about 9 months since we moved back from our two-year adventure of calling South Korea home. Immediately upon returning, we lived with Nick’s parents for 5 months until we found a little space to call our own. Our apartment is no more than a few hundred square feet, but it’s ours. We are deeply blessed to have a safe home full of fun + funky pieces.

When we arrived in Seattle, we each had a suitcase and a backpack. Clothing, accessories, books, and toiletries were the extent of our belongings. After just paying off our student loan debt, we knew we wanted to remain frugal in outfitting our space with home essentials + a few fun wants. The easiest ethical solution? Thrifting!

We perused a multitude of local secondhand shops and kept our eyes glued to websites like OfferUp and Craigslist. We managed to find a gently used West Elm rug and a modern Target chair via OfferUp for a fraction of their original costs. Our bed was free from a friend and our dining room table was thrifted for $40. We scored vintage nightstands and lamps, modernizing their appearance through a fresh coat of white paint. Printed bold, black + white designs from Etsy helped to liven up our space all the more. A favorite find? The mid century modern dresser in our living room that we snagged for $20! Believe it or not, we only purchased a handful of new items.

Filling a home can be ethical and frugal, even when you’re starting from scratch. We’re hoping to add more unique, ethically made items to our home in the months to come and would love more art on the walls. All in good time. For now, here’s a little peek into our space!

Note: For the sake of transparency, we were not compensated for any part this post. A few items you see in this little apartment tour were gifted and will be shared about in more detail via future posts. As always, all thoughts and opinions are our own! Thank you for reading along!