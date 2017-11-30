October, November, Dressember!

Friends, can we ask you an deeply honest question: where the heck did November go!?

Okay, but seriously. 2017 is rushing past us and now every bearded man we see reminds us of Santa Claus. Humor aside, we have loved every bit of this year. We paid off our student loan debt, adventured to Indonesia, moved back to America after living in South Korea for two years, found new jobs that bring us significant joy, and settled into a little apartment home.

Looking back on 2017, all we can seem to mumble is: We are blessed. We have such an incredible support system of family and friends surrounding us. We have a roof over our heads, hot meals (and frivolous treats) in our full bellies. We have necessities and toys. We have freedom, we have choice, we have safety, protection, medical attention, education, and more. We are blessed.

Last December, my sister-in-law, Madelyn, invited me to join her in a campaign called Dressember. Dress-wha? Dressember. Basically, for the entire month of December, you commit to wearing a dress for every occasion and activity you embark on. The purpose of this campaign is so much more than a dress.

“Slavery exists in every city around the world. It haunts massage parlors and truck stops. It circles most major sporting events. And it may exist right next door to you. More than 30 million people are currently enslaved worldwide. Human trafficking generates about $150 billion a year. About 2 million children are currently exploited in the global commercial sex trade. So, we did something about it.