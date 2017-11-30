October, November, Dressember!

Friends, can we ask you an deeply honest question: where the heck did November go!?
Okay, but seriously. 2017 is rushing past us and now every bearded man we see reminds us of Santa Claus. Humor aside, we have loved every bit of this year. We paid off our student loan debt, adventured to Indonesia, moved back to America after living in South Korea for two years, found new jobs that bring us significant joy, and settled into a little apartment home.
Looking back on 2017, all we can seem to mumble is: We are blessed. We have such an incredible support system of family and friends surrounding us. We have a roof over our heads, hot meals (and frivolous treats) in our full bellies. We have necessities and toys. We have freedom, we have choice, we have safety, protection, medical attention, education, and more. We are blessed.
Last December, my sister-in-law, Madelyn, invited me to join her in a campaign called Dressember. Dress-wha? Dressember. Basically, for the entire month of December, you commit to wearing a dress for every occasion and activity you embark on. The purpose of this campaign is so much more than a dress.
“Slavery exists in every city around the world. It haunts massage parlors and truck stops. It circles most major sporting events. And it may exist right next door to you. More than 30 million people are currently enslaved worldwide. Human trafficking generates about $150 billion a year. About 2 million children are currently exploited in the global commercial sex trade. So, we did something about it.
In 2005, our founder Blythe Hill began hearing about the issue of sex trafficking. Despite her deep sense of urgency to help, she felt helpless. She wasn’t a lawyer or a doctor or a social worker; her interests and talents were in fashion, trend analysis, and blogging. She didn’t think she had much to offer to the fight, until four years later.
In 2009, Blythe challenged herself to wear a dress every day of December (hence: Dressember). The next year, a few friends joined in. By the third year, her friends’ friends began to participate, and it occurred to Blythe that there was more to this challenge than she originally thought. By 2013, the movement blossomed into something completely unexpected – an international campaign to aid the fight against sex trafficking.”
Perhaps this campaign seems like a joke: wearing a dress everyday of December helps fight human trafficking? Really? Actually, no. It’s the individuals behind this movement, educating themselves, advocating for modern-day slaves, and raising funds to help fight the issue that brings change. In my opinion, the dress part of this campaign is something unique that sparks conversation and something that bands us together for a greater purpose.
We are ecstatic to co-lead our “Inspiring Simplicity” Dressember team with friend and fellow ethical blogger Olivia Youngs of Simply Liv and Co! Think it’s too late to join the fun? No way! Feel free to sign up to join our team here. Perhaps you’re not able to commit to wearing a dress or more formal attire for the month of December, but would still love to support us? You can donate to our campaign here!
This year, the Dressember campaign is committed to raising $2,000,000 in financial support toward the fight against modern-day slavery. This goal may seem astronomical, but we believe when a group of passionate, creative, driven individuals come together for a greater cause, wild things are possible. We believe human trafficking can and will come to an end. Join us!
