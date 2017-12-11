One Dress Fits All! The Bridget Lounge Dress from LNBF

All Photos by Jon + Moch Photography

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word bamboo? No, seriously! Let’s brainstorm here, friends. Pandas feasting on a hillside or perhaps an overgrown shrub in your neighbor’s backyard? These were the images that came to mind whenever this intriguing plant was mentioned in passing conversation. Now when I hear bamboo? I start styling an outfit for the day.

Leave Nothing But Footprints is paving the way to a new arena of ethical style: bamboo textiles. This Canadian-based company is creatively utilizing one of the world’s most versatile, sustainable, and quality materials: making it wearable for the everyday consumer. You might be asking yourself, “Shoot, why would I ever want to wear bamboo?” All jokes aside, LBNF is onto something powerful. Once collected, processed, and spun into fabric, bamboo is one of the softest textiles you can find. It’s breathable, but also biodegradable. You can be assured the garment you’re wearing won’t be a culprit in environmental pollution.

When LNBF reached out for a multi-post collaboration, I quickly perused their dress selection. In case you aren’t aware, Nick and I have chosen to take part in a campaign against human trafficking known as Dressember. In short, for the entire month of December, we’ve committed to wearing dresses and ties (or simply, “dressier attire”) while also making a thoughtful effort to educate our community about the issue of modern-day slavery. Through these conversations, we’re hoping to raise funds to support International Justice Mission, the A21 Foundation, and The McMahon/Ryan Child Advocacy Center, which actively combat human trafficking globally and stateside.

For our Dressember campaign, I selected LNBF’s Bridget Lounge Dress. At first glance, you might skip past this option, due to it’s extreme simplicity. Black, short sleeve, basic silhouette. I understand. But hear me out, friends: I’m not looking for a holiday statement frock. I desired a garment with ample versatility. I am wearing dresses for 31 days, after all; and I certainly don’t own 31 different gowns.

The Bridget was my perfect pick. From the moment I slipped on this dress, I loved it. First, it’s exceptionally comfortable. I would be overjoyed to slip this dress on every night before bed! But it’s too wonderful for that. Second, the organic bamboo fabric is buttery soft, yet surprisingly thick. I’m hardly worried about the inclement Seattle weather that’s been gracing us with its presence during our month-long Dressember campaign. I never would’ve considered bamboo to be a winter textile, but oh how I quickly changed that perception. Finally, I adore how this dress is loose fitting, yet beautifully structured. Available in sizes XS to XXL, this piece is flattering for all.

The simple styling of The Bridget is just asking for layers, texture, and hints of color. I plan to style my dress a multitude of ways, but for now, a simply-tied gray scarf and navy beanie will do just fine. A cozy, minimalist look for winter errands or dinner dates.

If you’re currently taking part in Dressember or you need a little more simplicity (and comfort) in your wardrobe, Leave Nothing But Footprints is a welcomed friend. Stay tuned for our follow-up posts where we’ll be sharing an inside look at LNBF’s ethical production process and environmental impact.

Note: Thank you, Leave Nothing But Footprints, for gifting us the Bridget Lounge Dress for our Dressember campaign and to review for this post. For the sake of transparency, we were not compensated for this post. As always, all thoughts and opinions are our own. Thanks for reading along!