Pillow Talk: Handmade Lithuanian Pillows For The Ethical Home

All Photos by Jon + Moch Photography

If you’ve been around this space long enough, you’ve heard our story several times over. We got married back in 2015, moved to South Korea two weeks after, taught English for two years, and made our way back to Seattle, WA, our forever home.

Leaving an international living situation typically results in one of two choices: 1) You pay a large chunk of change to have your current belongings shipped back to your new dwelling, or 2) You sell nearly everything you own and head home with two suitcases and two backpacks in hand. We boldly chose the latter.

Arriving stateside with only a few belongings was deeply refreshing. The thought of starting over felt good and right and true. When we left Korea, we had just paid off an enormous amount of debt. We were looking for our next adventure. We were curious where our story would lead next.

After about five months of living with our in-laws (thank you, thank you, thank you), we found a little apartment that fit our budget and location preferences. The only issue? We did not own any furniture or home goods. We weren’t looking to buy a lot of things for our home, but when you literally own clothing, toiletries, and books, you know that furnishing a home, even a tiny home, is bound to add up quickly.

We desired to shop ethically for as many home goods as we could possibly afford, but in order to uphold our beliefs and not overwhelm our finances, we stuck to thrifting.

With impeccable timing, I received a warm and welcoming e-mail from Rosita, the creative behind Pillow Link. Based out of Vilnius, Lithuania, Rosita is passionate about crafting linen and knitted pillows right out of her home studio. Several years ago, Rosita lost her job and tried to move to another country with her husband and child. After the move did not work out, she knew she needed to start looking for work. With $100 to invest, she set up an Etsy account and started making pillows.

If you peruse her Etsy shop for any amount of time, you’ll quickly admire her clean and timeless design style. We chose to review two extra large Beige Knitted Chunky Pillow Covers for a discounted price. While Rosita designs and crafts the linen pillow covers, she hires on the help of her dear family friend, Elena, to create all the impeccable knitted covers.

When our choice of knitted pillow covers first arrived, we were both shocked by their size! They were exactly what we requested, yet we both had a good laugh at how large they were in person. Rather than use them in our living room, we decided they were the perfect solution to another styling issue we had run into: No headboard. The two extra large knitted pillows act as the perfect back support for reading, writing, or a night of Netflix in bed.

Supporting small, independent, handmade companies worldwide is something we are deeply passionate about. In the world of Etsy, it’s easy for talented artisans to become lost in the sea of creatives. We are honored to highlight Rosita and Elena and their stunning work through Pillow Link. If you’d like to support Rosita’s passion, you can use our discount code ADAYPACK20 at checkout for 20% off your order!

Note: Thank you, Pillow Link, for discounting two Beige Knitted Chunky Pillow Covers for us to review for this post. For the sake of transparency, we were not compensated for this post. As always, all thoughts and opinions are our own. Thanks for reading along!