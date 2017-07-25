Scraps to Craftsmanship: ENAT’s Leather Card Wallet

Dads are practical. They wear their jeans until they’ve been reduced to garage rags, limp and faded.

Growing up I remember a pair of my dad’s. The back, right pocket was well-worn from where he’d slide in his wallet. Slightly angled from movement, its rectangle fade was like a well-worn rut. The wallet knew its place. And the jeans held it there, safe and sound from the outside world my dad was walking and squatting and sitting and living in.

That wallet was huge; it was a small box. And after many years of operation, it was replaced by a similar lump of leather.

Personally, though I love the living fade of quality denim, I’ve never been one to amass things in my pockets (especially a chunky billfold). I’d rather clip my keys around a belt loop and leave coins on the counter.

Occasionally, I’d forsake the idea of wallet entirely, carrying only my debit card or driver’s license, or both. God forbid I needed three cards for a trip out. The trouble was losing or bending my cards, which I did with glorious success.

Maybe you’re like me. You aren’t going to sit on a leather brick nor do you feel inclined to continue a losing streak. I’ve been there.

If you don’t want to fish through the sea of minimalist stuff, I got your back.

ENAT makes bags out of Ethiopian leather by Daniel, Addis Ababa local, graduate of Leather and Leather Products Institute, and entrepreneur. Best friends Eliza and Olivia founded the company in 2015 and partner with Daniel.

Eliza and Olivia have a vision for creating quality goods thoughtfully, which, for them, includes reducing waste. Thus ENAT’s Leather Card Wallet, made of scrap leather from their totes.

I’ve been carrying my Leather Card Wallet in my back pocket for a month now. I hardly notice it. My debit card and license sleep comfortably inside (you see I still refuse to carry more than I have to), though it easily fits more, and looks boss doing so.

The leather is strong and single-stitch tight. This puppy is not coming undone.

Not bad ENAT, applying craftsmanship to scraps. There’s an idea for the world. If you’re like me you want simple not flashy, subtle instead of showy. You want something that will last, something timeless and manly, quality yet basic. Or maybe you know someone who keeps losing their crap.

Whatever the reason or occasion, hit up ENAT. You’d be putting a smile on someone’s face and supporting a worthwhile company. You can’t lose.

With all the heaps of trash around the world, it’s music to the ears hearing companies like ENAT make long-term business decisions that honor the earth and all the beauty therein.

So hook someone up with scraps-turned-craftsmanship and see how cool trash can be. And, if you’d like to get your hands on a card wallet of your own, use discount code ADAYPACK20 to take 20% off (only $18) until August 31st!

Note: Thank you, ENAT, for gifting us the leather card wallet. For the sake of transparency, we were not paid for this post. As always, all thoughts and opinions are our own!