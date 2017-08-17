Sewing Style, Reaping Freedom: Sudara

Lounge Pants: Kaveri by Sudara | T-Shirt: Boxy Tee by Threading Water

I’ve always been a morning person. Yes, you read that correctly. I don’t quite know what draws me to this time of day? While others cringe at the idea of setting an alarm before the sunrise, I welcome those quiet, early moments of peace. Once my alarm goes off, I’m quick to hop out of bed and make myself a french press. Read a book. Savor some moments in a devotional. Contemplate the day ahead. I love taking my slow, easy time to get ready in the morning. It’s a ritual of sorts; something peculiar to those who’d rather stay wrapped in their sheets.

Despite my fascination and delight with mornings, I’ve never been one to invest in quality sleepwear. A years old baggy tee will do me just fine, thank you! Or so I thought.

When I discovered Sudara, I was actually confused whether their lounge wear was for sleeping or daytime wear? In my opinion, that’s a wonderful dilemma! The intricate prints and wide leg silhouette had me curious to try on a pair for myself. I perused their website and quickly settled on their Kaveri Full Punjammies in Ivory. Who knew bedtime attire could be so comfortable and chic?

As much as I love interesting, beautiful aesthetics, I am passionate about creating global change through the garments I purchase. Thankfully, Sudara is a brand that doesn’t make you choose.

“Sudara is a benefit corporation that exists to advocate on behalf of and empower women who have escaped from, or at the highest risk of, human trafficking by providing dignified employment opportunities. We are a mission-driven lifestyle brand whose success is not just measured or defined in sales and revenue, but in our positive social impact and creating long-term, sustainable change.”

Sudara was started back in 2006 as an active fight against human trafficking. Shannon Keith, the founder of Sudara, realized that women were being pulled into the cycle of modern day slavery because they lacked an education or the resources or the skills to, truly, have a choice. Rather than becoming hopeless for one of the world’s greatest crimes, Shannon put her conviction into action. She partnered with a sewing center in India and taught six women how to sew a pattern for loungewear pants we had lovingly named Punjammies®.

For every garment purchased through Sudara, a women is not only given immediate job security, but skill and purpose for her future beyond Sudara. In fact, the Punjammies I personally selected were named after a woman named Kaveri who was nearly swept into slavery due to lack of job security.

“Kaveri ran away from home in search of a place where she could receive training and begin to make a living on her own. Yet, every place she went turned her away because she could not pay the required training fees. Without a home or any money for food, she felt like she had no other option than to join the sex trade. She met with a community worker, though, who told her about the Sudara skills-training centers.”

“Kaveri is now a part of the training centers and taking courses in sewing, computer technology, and English. She told us that she is most grateful for the courses in money management and the community of women she is meeting and have become her friends. We are grateful for the opportunity to welcome Kaveri into the training centers. And, for the joy, hope, and determination she brings with her each day as she makes plans for her future.”

Let’s be honest: it’s extremely easy to turn a blind eye to the world’s greatest need when your needs are met. I admit I often take my simple, privileged, and blessed life for granted. I’m not proud of that. But I am thankful for brands, such as Sudara, who remind me of the realities of this world. Who offer perspective to those of us who are still learning about global issues and opportunity to help change them. Who offer solutions over pity. Who offer action over passive thoughts of action. Who offer security, hope, and life in a world that so desperately needs it.

“Our focus and goal, however, remains the same: empower women to live in freedom from sex-slavery through safe, sustainable living-wage employment.”

Note: Thank you, Sudara, for gifting me this pair of Kaveri Punjammies in Ivory. For the sake of transparency, I was not compensated for this post. As always, all thoughts and opinions are my own!